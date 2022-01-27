Madhuri's 'The Fame Game' to release on February 25

Madhuri Dixit Nene's maiden web series 'The Fame Game' to release on Netflix on February 25

She plays the role of a Bollywood icon in the series, previously known as 'Finding Anamika'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 27 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 18:25 ist
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. Credit: PTI Photo

Madhuri Dixit Nene's maiden series The Fame Game, a story set in the world of glitz, glamour and fame and produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, will premiere on Netflix on February 25.

Madhuri will play the role of a Bollywood icon, Anamika Anand, who seemingly has a perfect life. The series was earlier known as Finding Anamika.

The Fame Game brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors.

The series promises to be a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actor's life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

The series is produced by Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment. 

