'Mafia Chapter 1' opening day box office collection: A good start for the Arun Vijay starrer

The eagerly-awaited Mafia Chapter 1, which hit screens on February 21, 2020, has taken a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office and exceeded expectations. Speaking to DH, tracker Ramesh Bala says the Arun Vijay starrer collected around Rs 3.5 crore (gross) on day one and emerged as the top choice of the target audience.

If this is indeed the case, Mafia Chapter 1 will outperform the Arun Vijay's last solo release Thadam that had grossed around Rs one crore on the opening day. This, however, is along expected lines as the action-thriller has been shot on a grander scale and also features popular actor Prasanna in a key role.

Mafia Chapter 1 has done well in mass centres as well as the bigger cities. As per Bala, the movie opened on a fair note at the Chennai box office and grossed Rs 40 lakh. In doing so, it fared better than Thadam, which raked in around Rs 23 lakh on the first day. In other words, the Karthick Naren-helmed film has the potential to be a game-changer for Arun Vijay.

Meanwhile, Mafia Chapter 1 has received above-average reviews from most critics and this means that the Word of Mouth is pretty positive. All in all, the flick is likely to have a good first weekend.

With Mafia Chapter 1 in theatres, Arun Vijay is likely to turn his attention to the Naveen-directed Agni Siragugal that marks his first collaboration with Akshara Haasan of Vivegam fame. He also has Boxer and Vaa Deal in his kitty. Boxer is a sports-drama that features the Saaho actor in an impressive new avatar. The star reportedly underwent rigorous training to get the right look for the movie. It features Ritika Singh as the leading lady and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. On the other hand, Vaa Deal has been in production since 2012 and features Abhiyum Anuvum actress Piaa Bajpai as the heroine.

