'Mahaan' teaser review: Stylish Vikram leaves fans asking for more

Amazon Prime Video on Monday unveiled the trailer of actor Vikram's latest movie Mahaan much to the delight of fans. The video features 'Chiyaan' in a new avatar that does justice to his reel image. Judging by the teaser, the film will touch upon the sensitive issue of the liquor trade and trace the protagonist's rise to success. Here are the key takeaways from the video

Vikram at his best?

Vikram consolidated his standing as a mass hero with his work in action-packed films such as Saamy and Bheemaa. The teaser features several stylish and well-executed fight scenes indicating that the biggie will cater to those who are fond of his 'macho' reel antics. The video also suggests that the narrative will focus on his character's evolution from a young child to a tycoon, thus giving him the opportunity to sink his teeth into a layered part.

No scope for romance?

The film features Simran and Vani Bhojan as the female protagonists. The actors, however, don't feature prominently in the teaser. This suggests that Mahaan may not have too much scope for romance. If this is indeed the case, the Karthik Subbaraj-helmed film might play out like his film Petta as the Rajinikanth-starrer had virtually no romantic sequences.

Political undertones?

Subbaraj has never hesitated to touch upon socio-political issues through his work. Jagame Thanthiram, for example, dealt with the challenges faced by Sri Lankan Tamils. Mahaan too might have some political undertones. The teaser suggests that the narrative deals with the liquor trade and the movement to shut toddy shops. It, however, remains to be seen whether the narrative explores these issues in detail.

Dhruv garners attention

A good teaser needs to pique the curiosity of fans without revealing too much about the plot. This is where Mahaan excels. The short video introduces fans to the hero's world but makes it clear that there is more to the narrative than meets the meets. The teaser ends with a shot of Dhruv Vikram, the I actor's son, who plays a character named 'Dada'. The teaser doesn't give away any details about him, the presentation of this particular shot indicates that the character may change the course of the narrative.