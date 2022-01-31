'Mahaan' teaser: Vikram is back

'Mahaan' teaser: Stylish Vikram leaves fans asking for more

The Karthik Subbaraj-helmed 'Mahaan' will premiere on OTT on February 10

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 31 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2022, 14:13 ist
The official poster of 'Mahaan'. Credit: PR Handout

Prime Video on Monday unveiled the trailer of actor Vikram's latest movie Mahaan much to the delight of fans. The video features 'Chiyaan' in a new avatar that does justice to his reel image. The film, touted to be an action-thriller, will premiere on the streaming platform on February 10

