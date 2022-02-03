'Mahaan' trailer review: Vikram-starrer promises to be an action-packed gangster drama about grey characters

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the official trailer of Vikram's latest movie Mahaan much to the delight of 'Chiyaan' fans. The video features the mass hero in a stylish new avatar and gives him scope to showcase his abilities. It also gives movie buffs a look at the character played by Dhruv, piquing the curiosity. Here are the key takeaways from the Mahaan trailer.



Subbaraj in his comfort zone

Director Karthik Subbaraj is widely regarded as the 'go-to' filmmaker for gangster dramas. The talented storyteller gave strong proof of his abilities when he directed Rajinikanth in Petta, a film about a warden with a past. The action-packed entertainer was a treat for 'Superstar' fans and came across as a tribute to the yesteryear classic Baashha. He also garnered attention with Jagame Thanthiram, starring Dhanush. With Mahaan, he is in his comfort zone again. The trailer suggests that the biggie revolves around a liquor baron who does not hesitate to bend rules (and a few bones) to achieve his goals. Vikram's character is likely to have distinct shades, something that is the hallmark of the Baashha brand of storytelling.



Shades of grey?

Subbaraj's films usually feature grey characters. Rajinikanth's Kaali from Petta, for instance, was hardly a squeaky clean individual as he had a distinct mean streak. Moreover, he was as manipulative as they come. Mahaan does not buck the trend on this front. The trailer implies that Vikram's character goes against his father's principles and embraces the dark side. Dhruv's character too has a sense of aggression.

Strong 'Appa' sentiment

The mother sentiment has always been an integral part of commercial Indian cinema. The recent blockbuster Sarpatta Parambarai, for example, explored the bond between the protagonist and his mother rather well, making it easier for fans to invest in the reel action. Maahan treads a different path on this front. The trailer suggests that it will explore the bond between the protagonist and his son and father. This may give the film a strong emotional fulcrum, something that was missing in Petta.

Loss for theatres?

There's no denying the fact that OTT has emerged as an alternative to theatres over the past couple of years with several big-ticket movies--right from Laxmii to Soorrari Pottru-- skipping the theatrical route. There is, however, a perception that it isn't the ideal platform for commercial big star releases. Jagame Thanthiram, for instance, did well on OTT.

A section of the audience, however, felt that its fight sequences would have made a stronger impact in cinemas. Mahaan, with its stunning visuals and 'massy' presentation, too would have been a treat for 'Chiyaan' fans on the big screen. It remains to be seen whether OTT does justice to it. That said, a 'direct-to-digital' premiere may help it get wider patronage.

