'Maharani': 4 takeaways from the trailer of Huma Qureshi's new web series

The popular streaming platform SonyLiv on Sunday unveiled the official trailer of Huma Qureshi's upcoming web series Maharani much to the delight of 'OTTians'. The video features actor in a new avatar and makes an impact with its hard-hitting presentation. Here are the key takeaways from the trailer.



A political drama set in Bihar of 90's. With its caste arithmetic, traditional satraps and the emerging voice...will an illiterate woman survive this?#Maharani - Streaming on 28th May only on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/A8b6mED3j4 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 9, 2021

Huma is back

Huma made her OTT debut with Leila, a dystopian drama revolving around a woman's fight against a totalitarian regime. Maharani appears to be a complete departure from the Netflix original as it is set in the 90s as opposed to the 'near future'. Huma plays an 'illiterate' woman who finds herself in the middle of a political power struggle. Her look in Maharani is quite different from anything she has sported in the past, which suggests that thie show may help her

Another winner for Amit Sial?



Amit Sial has carved a niche for himself in the OTT space because of his work in shows such as Mirzapur, Inside Edge and A Simple Murder. The trailer suggests that he will get scope to showcase his acting chops in Maharani, which features him in a character that appears to be up his alley.He trademark dialogue delivery is a highlight of the video.

Hindi heartland setting

The positive response to Mirzapur and Jamtara proves that OTTians love dark dramas set in the heartland. Pankaj Tripathi's series was set in and around Uttar Pradesh while the Netflix original highlighted the prevalence of phishing in Jharkhand's Jamtara district. Inside Edge too featured characters from 'small towns'. Maharani continues the web space's tryst with the heartland. The trailer suggests that the show will have a distinct Hindi flavour and appeal to those familiar with Bihar's cultural and political dynamics.

Desi Game of Thrones?

The trailer features several references to Chess, which indicates that deceit and manipulation will be an integeral part of the show's narrative. If this is indeed the case, one can expect it to feature several twists, betrayal and even violence. In other words, the show may have shades of HBO's magnum opus Game of Thrones.