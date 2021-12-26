'Maharani' Season 2 first glimpse: A treat for Huma Qureshi fans

Actor Huma Qureshi has started filming for the second season of the SonyLIV series Maharani.

The first season of the show featured the Gangs of Wasseypur actor as Rani Bharti, a village woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar.

Qureshi, 35, took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie dressed as Rani.

Maharani in Bhopal mood. Who is excited about season two?" the 35-year-old actor wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday night.

Qureshi started filming the Subhash Kapoor-created series last week. The actor has previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2017 legal drama Jolly LLB 2.

The first season of Maharani was directed by Karan Sharma. It also starred Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, Vineet Kumar, and Inaamulhaq.

Qureshi was last seen on the big screen in this year's Bellbottom. She also has projects like Double XL and Vasan Bala's Netflix film Monica, O My Darling in her kitty.