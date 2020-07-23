Maharashtra: Malegaon's film industry embraces YouTube

Not many would be aware that Malegaon once had a flourishing film industry. With spoofs like Malegaon ke Sholay, Malegaon ki Shaan, Superman of Malegaon, Malegaon ke Gadbad Ghotale, it has carved a niche among people in Khandesh region. Now most of them have switched over to YouTube channels.

For these tight-knit group of entertainers, going online is the best option. The Muslim-community dominated textile town of Malegaon is located in the Nashik district, nearly 270 kms from downtown Mumbai.

The film industry here is often referred to as Mollywood in line with Hollywood. Shaikh Nasir of Malegaon, who is considered among the founders of the film industry in the town, said that things have changed a lot.

"Social media platforms like YouTube opened several avenues of entertained," said Nasir, who was part of the Superman of Malegaon and Malegaon ke Sholay projects. Earlier films made in Malegaon were released in theatres and video parlours in Malegaon - but in the last two years there has not been any new release.

The film industry of Malegaon gained popularity in early 2000s, but after 2015, things have started changing. Films were made with a small budget, actors, technicians were from Malegaon, writers and scriptwriters were from the town too. Cameras were improvised and mounted on cycles, bikes, jeeps and trucks to shoot sequences. Films were made with budgets around Rs 50,000 but the cost was covered as Malegaon and the Khandesh region has an audience for these productions.

The genres were spoof, comedy and horror. "Things have changed," said Nasir, who now runs a hotel. But, another producer-director Anwar Shaikh is optimistic.

Anwar, whose magnum opus is Malegaon ke Gadbad Ghotale, said that YouTube channels like Khandeshi comedy and Chotu ki Comedy are very popular if we look at the number of hits.

"Those involved in making films were mostly doing it part-time and for passion...last couple of years did not had any new release....but now people are coming again and are keen to be part of YouTube channels," he said.