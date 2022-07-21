'Mahaveeryar' review: A quirky legal satire

Mahaveeryar

Malayalam (Theaters)

Directed by: Abrid Shine

Cast: Nivin Pauly, Asif Ali, Siddique, Lalu Alex, Lal

3/5

'Mahaveeryar' is a legal satire with elements of fantasy and time travel. Despite the universally appealing synopsis, the film is not for everyone.

Abrid Shine, hailed as one of the few 'original' filmmakers in Malayalam cinema, has delivered one of the most experimental films in recent times. Which means, people looking for entertainment in the traditional sense may not enjoy the film as it does not conform to any structural norms let alone the mainstream template.

The first half and the second half are almost two different films with the only unifying factor being the actors and the supposed theme of the film. The first half has all the trademarks of an Abrid Shine film. The court proceedings are reminiscent of some sequences from his 'Action Hero Biju' (2016). A subplot involving an alimony case offers some laugh-out-loud moments. The second half resembles a Panchatantra tale.

The film can be seen as a critique of authoritarianism. The conflict between the rights and duties of the citizen and whether the two are mutually exclusive is explored. We also get to see the flailing authority of the judiciary. The story has great subtext but the problem with subtext is that it is subject to the audience's interpretation.

The actors take the film a notch higher. Siddique plays the judge who appears to have the moral high ground in the beginning but his true colors are revealed as the story progresses. He balances this duality effortlessly.

Lalu Alex brings warmth to the role of a righteous lawyer. Lal’s presence is intimidating even before he delivers his first line. Fans who were looking forward to Nivin Pauly’s comeback will be disappointed as he is merely a looming presence who casually provides philosophical remarks from time to time. Asif Ali in contrast delivers an electrifying performance.

Though the past and present are shown in different color palettes, the transition between the two time periods is not jarring. Folk themes are incorporated into the music. The background music is fine for the most part but it becomes overbearing during dramatic scenes.

'Mahaveeryar' doesn’t just break the rules of filmmaking. It also breaches the confines of logic. No logical explanation is provided for any of the events showcased in the film. We are expected to submit unconditionally. It is a film that could generate polarising responses.