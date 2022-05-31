Mahesh Babu pens touching note on father's birthday

Mahesh Babu, who shared a picture of his father, wrote a note wishing him good health

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • May 31 2022, 14:57 ist
  • updated: May 31 2022, 14:57 ist
Mahesh Babu. Credit: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt note to his father and superstar Krishna on the occasion of the veteran actor's 79th birthday on Tuesday.

"Happy birthday Nanna! There is truly no one like you. Wishing for your happiness and good health for many more years to come. Stay blessed always. Love you," Mahesh Babu's note reads.

Read: Mahesh Babu gives it his all once he has a firm grasp on the script, says 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' director Parasuram

On the veteran actor's birthday, the film industry and his fans are showering him with greetings.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his recent film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.

According to reports, he is currently on vacation with his family and hopes to return rejuvenated to begin his next project with Trivikram Srinivas, in which he will be paired up with 'Maharshi' actress Pooja Hegde.

In the near future, Mahesh will be seen acting under the direction of SS Rajamouli, the director of 'RRR,' as the two have agreed to work together after their current commitments.

mahesh babu
Entertainment News

