Mahesh Babu to be part of a Hollywood movie? Here's what the star has to say

A few reports recently claimed that Telugu star Mahesh Babu had been offered a role in a Hollywood movie, something that piqued the curiosity of 'Prince' fans. The mass hero has now, reacted to these rumours. Speaking to the media, he said that he isn't aware of such a project

Interestingly, this is not the first time a Tollywood star has been linked to a Hollywood movie. Some time ago, it was reported that Prabhas, who emerged as a pan-India brand with his work in the Baahubali franchise, would essay a key role Mission: Impossible 7. Director Christopher McQuarrie, however, soon dismissed the reports.

Also Read | You have been my inspiration: Mahesh Babu pays tribute to brother Ramesh Babu

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he is currently gearing up for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been directed by Parasuram, who rose to fame with Geetha Govindam, and is touted to be a treat for the mass audience. It stars Keerthy Suresh as the female protagonist and marks her first collaboration with 'Super Star'. The cast includes Samuthirkani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju.

He will soon collaborate with the 'Wizard of Words' Trivikram Srinivas for a mass movie. The two previously teamed up for Athadu and Khaleja. The film stars Pooja Hegde, who acted opposite Mahesh Babu in Maharshi, as the leading lady and is her third collaboration with the filmmaker. They had previously teamed up for Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The Brahmotsavam star also has a film with top filmmaker S S Rajamouli, the maverick storyteller behind the Baahubali saga, in his kitty. It is touted to be an adventure drama set against a forest backdrop. The buzz is that it will be bigger than the ace filmmaker's latest magnum opus RRR, which has created history at the box office.

This will be Mahesh Babu's first pan-India movie. There were plans to release his 2017 movie Spyder in Hindi but that didn't happen.