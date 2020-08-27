Mahesh Babu to collaborate with AR Murugadoss for a movie?

There’s no denying the fact that Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after names in the Telugu film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. According to Tollywood.net, the mass hero might soon collaborate with top director AR Murugadoss for an ambitious movie. Going by ARM’s body of work, the film might be an out and out commercial affair with mass elements. One is likely to get clarity on this once an official announcement is made.

Interestingly, ARM and ‘Prince’ had previously collaborated for the action-thriller Spyder (2017) that did not well at the box office despite releasing amid much fanfare. The film shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil, had an impressive cast that included Rakul Preet and SJ Surya, RJ Balaji and Sayaji Shinde.

It remains to be seen if the two are able to make up for the Spyder debacle with their latest film.

Meanwhile, ARM is going through a rough patch on the work front. His 2018 release Sarkar ran into trouble with a political party and this affected its box office performance. He tried to bounce back with Rajinikanth’s Darbar but things did not go as planned as the actioner did not do as well as expected. He is currently working on the script of his next movie, which might feature Vijay in the lead.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the box office despite releasing alongside the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Anil Ravipudi-helmed flick marked his first collaboration with the ‘Karnataka Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna, which proved to be its highlight.

He will next be seen in Sarkar Vaari Pata, directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The film features him in a new avatar, which has piqued curiosity. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the Covid-19 situation improves. He also has a film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in his kitty.