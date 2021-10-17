Mahesh Babu wishes 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' co-star Keerthy Suresh on her birthday

Telugu star Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Sunday to wish actor Keerthy Suresh 'unbound happiness' on her birthday and urged her to strive for success. The mass hero will be seen alongside the National Award winner in the upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The biggie is touted to be an action-comedy with mass elements and marks the Saamy 2 actor's first collaboration with 'Prince'. Keerthy's graceful look in the flick has garnered a fair deal of attention, which suggests that this may prove to be a memorable release for her.

Happy birthday @KeerthyOfficial! Wishing you unbound happiness and success always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2021

Parasuram rose to fame with the 2018 release Geetha Govindam, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. It featured Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair and catered to the 'Gen Y' audience. It remains to be seen whether Sarkaru Vaari Paata helps the director scale new heights when it hits the screens this Sankranti. It will, either way, face competition from Bheemla Nayak and Prabhas' Radhe Shyam, which are slated to hit the screens around the same time. The Tamil biggie Valimai, starring Ajith Kumar, is likely to affect its collections in Chennai.

Keerthy, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of the Tamil biggie Annaatthe, which marks her first collaboration with Rajinikanth. The film has been directed by Siva and has a rural setting. It is likely to cater to the rural mass audience. It stars Nayanthara as the female protagonist and is her second movie with 'Thalaivar' in less than two years. The cast includes Meena, Khushbu and Jagapathi Babu.

Keerthy is part of the Malayalam movie Marakkar, starring Mohanlal. The biggie is touted to be a period drama and revolves around the life of a Naval admiral and has a star-studded cast that includes Arjun Sarja, the late Nedumudi Venu, Manju Warrier, Pranav Mohanlal and Suniel Shetty. Priyadarshan's magnum opus will release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation in Kerala improves.