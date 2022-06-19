Mahesh Babu's pens heartfelt Father's Day greetings

On the occasion of Father's Day, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish his father, veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni.
The Sarkaru Vaari Paata star took to his social media profiles and shared a picture of him with his first and last hero in his life, Krishna.
"You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn't be who I am without you.. Happy Father's Day Nanna!" he wrote.
You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn't be who I am without you.. Happy Father's Day Nanna! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UYADkoKeOm
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 19, 2022
Mahesh Babu is now in Europe, on vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children, Gautham and Sitara.
The actor will begin filming his next with director Trivikram soon.
He will also be seen in a big venture, which will be directed by RRR director SS Rajamouli.
