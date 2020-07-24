Mahesh Shetty remembers ‘brother’ Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of Dil Bechara’s release

TV actor Mahesh Shetty, on Thursday (July 23), took to Instagram to remember his good friend and Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput ahead of the release of his last movie Dil Bechara. He wrote that ‘Anni’ was like his brother and added that his last movie would always hold a special place in his heart.

Mahesh, who acted alongside SSR in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta, shared a good rapport with the young star. According to several reports, the ‘Patna boy’ had tried connecting with him over the phone before ending his life on June 14. In an earlier post, Mahesh had remembered spending time with Sushant and regretted not being able to take his call.

SSR, who began his acting career in the TV industry, made his big screen debut with Kai Po Che and impressed fans with his sincere performance. He subsequently acted in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, PK and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, carving a niche for himself. It was, however, the 2016 release MS Dhoni that established him as a household name. The film, revolving around the life of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, emerged as a runaway hit and proved to be a treat for ‘Mahi’ fans.

SSR, however, failed to keep the momentum going as Raabta underperformed at the box office. The film, featuring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, never clicked with the masses and this proved to be its downfall.

He bounced back with the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya and the sleeper hit Chichchore. He teamed up with Karan Johar for Drive, which was touted to be a slick thriller. The film, however, released directly on Netflix amid reports of Kjo being unhappy with the final output.

The previously-mentioned Dil Bechara is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from today (July 24). Coming back to Mahesh Shetty, he will soon be seen essaying a key role in the Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj.