'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

Mahi Phir Aa Raha Hai! 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres on May 12

The big-ticket blockbuster 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' which bowled over audiences in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on May 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2023, 18:55 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 20:04 ist
Poster of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Credit: Special Arrangement

India's most successful cricket captain and sports legend M S Dhoni is an inspiration to many, and for his fans here is some fantastic news - The big-ticket blockbuster MS Dhoni: The Untold Story which bowled over audiences in 2016, is all set to exclusively re-release in Indian theatres on 12th May across theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

"MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has not only been an incredibly special film for Star Studios but also for Indians all over the world, showcasing the inspiring journey of our most successful cricket captain. The re-release aims to give his fans across the country another chance to relive cricket's most magical moments on the big screen," said Bikram Duggal, Head - Studios, Disney Star.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the movie stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with  Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla and Anupam Kher.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releases in theatres on 12th May in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Bollywood news
MS Dhoni
Sushant Singh Rajput

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

When Priyanka Chopra went into 'deep depression'

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

Alleged Bajrang Dal members attack Cong office in MP

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' re-releasing in theatres

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

 