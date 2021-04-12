'Major' teaser: Adivi Sesh, Mahesh Babu team up for a film about a real hero

Actor Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Monday to unveil the official teaser of his upcoming production venture Major, a film based on the life of Ashoka Chakra awardee Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The teaser features Telugu actor Adivi Sesh in a new avatar and pays tribute to the bravery of the Indian Army. The simple yet inspiring dialogues hit the right notes, indicating that movie buffs are in for an experience.

Adivi Sesh became the talk of the town when he delivered a powerful performance in the stylish spy-thriller Goodachari, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. He followed it up with the well-received Evaru, an adaptation of the Spanish movie The Invisible Guest. The film featured him in the role of a police officer and received praise for the slick execution and intriguing plot. The cast included Naveen Chandra, Murali Sharma and Regina Cassandra.



The general feeling is that Major might establish him as a force to be reckoned with if it does well at the box office. The movie's cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Dabangg 3 actor Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj and Revathi.



The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu and marks Adivi Sesh's Bollywood debut. The young hero will apparently be dubbing his voice in both languages. Major comes at a time when Tollywood has emerged as a hub for pan-India movies. The Baahubali films, Saaho, and Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa are just some of the important movies which got a wide release in multiple languages. SS Rajamouli's Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), Megastar's Acharya and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa too are expected to hit screens in all major markets this year.

It remains to be seen whether Adivi Sesh's magnum opus helps the Telugu film industry scale new heights.

The Sashi Kiran Tikka-directed movie is slated to release in the theatres on July 7. Adivi Sesh is expected to turn his attention to his upcoming film HIT 2 after wrapping up Major.