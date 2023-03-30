Making of YRF's new OTT show 'Mandela Murders' begins

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to play the lead in an edgy crime thriller titled Mandala Murders which is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and is created and directed by Mardaan 2 fame Gopi Puthran.

This will be YRF Entertainment’s second OTT show and will see Surveen Chawla along with Gullak fame actors Jameel Khan and Vaibhav Raj Gupta playing crucial roles. Manan Rawat, who has previously worked as an Associate Director on many YRF films, will be co-directing the series.

The shoot of the Mandala Murders is scheduled to start on March 21, and will continue for about a month in Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, the team will shoot in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Varanasi. After the UP schedule, the crew will head to Delhi and then to Mumbai to complete the filming process. The big-budget show is set to be shot in 5 different cities across India.

Vaani Kapoor, who won hearts for her brilliant and sensitive performance as a transgender in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, is again expected to shine in this show that marks her foray into OTT.

This multi-season show is a part of YRF’s ambitious OTT slate that already comprises the much-awaited The Railway Men based on the deadly 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

This series features R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu and Babil Khan in the lead roles and is a tribute to the brave railway workers who saved scores of lives on this ill-fated night of devastation and horror.