Malaika Arora is a tough taskmaster: Arjun Kapoor

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the Maldives. The actor has called his girlfriend a "taskmaster" as she made him work out during their vacation.
Arjun posted a video on Instagram on Sunday, where the couple are seen doing aqua cycling.
"When the girlfriend is a tougher task master than your trainer... See @drewnealpt I'm working out even on holiday in the @patinamaldives pool thanks to @malaikaaroraofficial !!!," he wrote as the caption for the image, which in just 10 minutes got over 7,000 likes.
Arjun and Malaika have been dating for a while. The two have been spotted together several times at various events.
On the work front, Arjun currently has three films in his kitty - Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer.
