Malayalam actor Shane Nigam apologises to producers

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 27 2019, 17:36pm ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2019, 18:43pm ist
According to sources, Shane sent an email to the Kerala Film Producers' Association tendering an apology for the statement.

Shane Nigam, a young actor of Malayalam film industry, has tendered an apology to producers for terming them insane.

The  producers association on November 28 imposed a ban on Shane, accusing him of non-cooperation with the production of couple of films.

While the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists were making conciliatory efforts, Shane made a comment, in which he "doubted" the sanity of the producers. Provoked by this, the producers in Kerala urged  their counterparts in all South Indian states to ban the actor till he tendered an open apology.

