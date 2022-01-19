Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid-19

The actor had only a couple of days ago, thanked fans and audiences for the fantastic response they had given to the first-look poster of his upcoming film

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jan 19 2022, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2022, 15:06 ist
Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi. Credit: IANS

Well-known Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi on Wednesday announced that he had tested positive for Covid.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said, "Despite precautions, I've tested positive for Covid-19. I've isolated and quarantined myself. I'm perfectly alright, healthy and doing fine, other than a mild fever.

"At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected," he wrote.

The actor had only a couple of days ago, thanked fans and audiences for the fantastic response they had given to the first-look poster of his upcoming film 'Paappan' directed by Joshiy.

The film, the shooting of which has been wrapped up, has music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Ajay David Kachapilly.

