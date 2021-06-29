Malayalam anthology 'Aanum Pennum' set to release on Amazon Prime Video

Malayalam anthology movie Aanum Pennum will premiere on streamer Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday.

The movie features three short films by celebrated filmmakers Venu, Aashiq Abu and Jay K.

Starring a star-studded ensemble cast of Parvathy Thiruvothu, Asif Ali, Joju George, Roshan Mathew and Samyuktha Menon among others, the film released theatrically in March this year.

Abu, who directed the short segment Rani, took to Facebook to share the news with his fans.

"#AanumPennumOnPrime streaming from tomorrow," the filmmaker, known for critically-acclaimed movies Virus and Gangster, wrote.

Aanum Pennum explores relationships in the backdrop of three different timelines, with each segment telling a story on romance, betrayal and lust.

Abu's short film Rani is headlined by Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, whereas Venu has directed Rachiyamma, featuring Thiruvothu and Ali.

The third film in the anthology, titled Savithri, has been directed by Jay K and features George and Menon.

"Aanum Pennum" is produced by CK Padma Kumar and M Dileep Kumar.