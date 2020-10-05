Malayalam movie 'Halal Love Story' to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 15

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced the eagerly-awaited Malayalam movie Halal Love Story will release directly on the streaming platform on October 15, skipping the theatrical route. The film was originally slated to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We’re immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring lots of laughter for the audience even at such uncertain times and are delighted that fans across the world will now have an opportunity to enjoy our movie Halal Love Story which we have made with immense love, with their loved ones," said producer Abu Aashiq.

Halal Love Story, directed by Zakariya Mohammed, is a light-hearted comedy that revolves around the dreams and aspirations of a young man who is associated with an Islamic organisation. It is likely to feature quite a few hilarious moments, tickling the funnybone,

The film has a stellar cast headlined by Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran and powerhouse actress Parvathy.

Zakariya Mohammed became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when his maiden directorial venture Sudani from Nigeria opened to a good response at the box office, receiving rave reviews from the target audience. The film, featuring Samuel Abiola Robinson in the titular role, hit the right notes with its sincere presentation and this helped it exceed expectations.

It remains to be seen whether the director is able to continue his rise to stardom with Halal Love Story.

Interestingly, this is not the first Malayalam movie to release directly on an OTT platform. Aditi Rao Hydari's Sufiyum Sujatayum and Fahadh Faasil-starrer CU Soon previously premiered on Amazon Prime Video, making a decent impact. Fans feel that Halal Love Story too might click with a section of the audience.