'Malayankunju' review: Another feather in Fahadh's cap

Directed by: Sajimon Prabhakar

Cast: Fahadh Faasil, Rajisha Vijayan, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, Arjun Ashokan

3.5/5

On the backdrop of a devastating landslide, 'Malayankunju', directed by Sajimon Prabhakar, explores humanity.

In the first half, we are introduced to a population that neglects nature and obsesses over commodities. A girl feels the need to replace a laptop just because it does not look good enough for college. Then there is a resort owner who cuts down the forest to build his resort that relies on synthetically produced animal sounds to attract tourists. Anikuttan (Fahadh Faasil), an electronic mechanic who leads a clockwork lifestyle, is also obsessed with an unnatural social structure, caste.

All the while, the rain remains a looming threat. The film opens with the sound of thunder. The rain gets heavier as the first half progresses. The color blue is incorporated into several frames in the form of T-shirts, static display, netlon mesh etc. The foreshadowing is a bit heavy handed.

Anikuttan ignores the signs while the audience is sure of the impending doom. This makes for good dramatic irony. He believes that the alerts issued by the government and the precautionary measures are all just a publicity stunt. This may be interpreted as a comment on people’s attitude towards climate change.

The element of survival in the second half pales in comparison to the broader social themes presented earlier. Cinematographer Mahesh Narayanan, who has also written the film, crafts claustrophobia inducing visuals. Though beautiful, A R Rahman’s music steals attention from the film, it puts the audience in a constant state of ease. The movie needed more silence. The production designer Jyothish Shankar deserves a special mention.

Unlike most survival films, nature is not the antagonist in this film. Nor is the natural calamity staged like nature’s retribution. The landslide is just an inevitable and devastating event that unwittingly helps a man rediscover the human in him.

It is generally believed that films are a technical medium and the stage belongs to actors, but 'Malayankunju' is Fahadh Faasil’s medium. Anikuttan is another feather in his cap.