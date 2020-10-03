Mammootty to be seen a a powerful new avatar in 'One'

Mollywood legend Mammootty will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, and this has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to Filmibeat, the young director recently revealed that the 'Megastar' will be seen in a completely different avatar in the political-thriller.

Mammootty plays the role of a powerful chief minister from a humble background in the biggie. His body language in One will be completely different from what he exhibited in the Telugu movie Yatra that featured him in the role of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR. The flick reportedly highlights that the CM is above petty politics and is likely to connect with the youth.

The film might feature plenty of realistic yet massy dialogues, elevating Mammooty's character to the next level. One was slated to hit screens earlier this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A few websites had recently reported that the film might release directly on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route. The makers, however, dismissed the reports and added that it will release in theatres once things improve.

Coming back to Mammootty, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The Big B hero impressed fans with his performances in the critically-acclaimed Tamil movie Peranbu and the previously-mentioned Yatra. He also hit the right notes with Madhura Raja, Unda and the period-drama Mamangam.

The veteran was last seen in Shylock, which featured him in a new avatar. The movie, directed by Ajai Vasudev of Rajadhi Raja fame, had a strong cast that included veteran actress Meena and Siddique. He currently has The Priest, co-starring 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, and Bilal in his kitty.