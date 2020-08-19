Mammootty to star in ‘Uyare’ Executive Producer Ratheena Sharshad’s maiden directorial venture?

It is no secret that Mammootty is one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Malayalam film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys an impressive fan following due to his gripping screen presence, commendable selection of roles and tendency to call a spade a spade. He has starred in some of M-town's most acclaimed movies, proving that he is a force to be reckoned with. According to Cinema Express, the ‘Megastar’ is all set to star in Uyare xecutive Producer Ratheena Sharshad’s maiden directorial venture.

The film, which is yet to be titled, will be co-written by Harshad of Unda fame and the Suhas-Sharfu duo. It is likely to feature the Big B star in a new avatar and cater to the tastes of Mammmukka fans.

Mammootty is going through a busy phase on the work front. Last year, he impressed a section of the audience with his realistic performance in the critically-acclaimed Tamil drama Pernabu, directed by Ram. He also hit the right notes with the much-hyped Yatra, which featured him in the role of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR. The Mahi Raghav-helmed movie, which revolved around the mass leader’s padyatra, made a decent impact at the box office while receiving rave reviews from all corners.

Mammootty also impressed the target audience with the period-drama Mamangam. The veteran actor was last seen in Shylock, featuring him in a new look. ‘Bilal’ currently has the political-thriller One in his kitty. The biggie features him in a new avatar that has piqued curiosity. A few websites had reported that it might get a direct digital release amid the Covid-19 crisis and this ruffled a few feathers. The team, however, clarified that the movie will get a theatrical release.

He also has The Priest, marking his first collaboration with Manju Warrier, in his kitty. One will get clarity on their release dates once things return to normal.