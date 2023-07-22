Mammootty, Vincy win Kerala film awards

While veteran actor Mammootty has bagged the 2022 Kerala state film award for the best actor, young actress Vincy Aloshious won the best actress award.

Nan Pakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which won the best actor award for Mammootty, was selected as the best film also. The film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery had already won many recognitions.

Aloshious won the best actress award for her role in the film Rekha.

Nna, Thaan Case Kodu was selected as the popular movie. The film also won several other awards including special jury mention for actor Kunchacko Boban.

Mahesh Narayanan won the award for best director for the film Ariyippu.

Kapil Kapilan and Mridula Varrier won the best male and female singer awards respectively and Don Vincent won the award for best musician. Shruthi Saranyam bagged the honour in the woman/transgender category for the movie B 32 muthal 44 vare.

A jury headed by eminent Bengali director-actor Goutam Ghosh selected the awards. State cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan announced the awards.