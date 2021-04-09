Mammootty's 'The Priest' to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 14

Actor Mammootty's Malayalam movie The Priest, which hit the screens on March 11, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 14. Commenting on the development, the 'Megastar' said that he took up the film as it was different from whatever he has done in the past and urged fans to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

"I always look for roles that are different from the ones I’ve played previously. When I first read the script of The Priest, I was sure I had to do this! In this film, I am essaying the character of a priest who, like a detective, tries to solve different cases coming his way through his extraordinary skills," he said.

The Priest is directed by newcomer Jofin T Chacko and revolves around what happens when the titular character tries to unravel the mystery behind a few murky incidents. It features Manju Warrier as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the 'Megastar'.



The Priest was the first major Malayalam movie to release in theatres after the Covid-19 lockdown and opened to a good response at the box office, collecting around Rs 2.03 crore on day 1. The film received rave reviews with most critics praising Mammootty's powerful performance.

The Priest subsequently continued its good run, emerging as a big hit. Many feel the positive response to the thriller has established Mammootty as the 'saviour' of Mollywood and given him an edge over his contemporaries.



The Peranbu actor is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the political drama One. The film featured him in the role of a principled Chief Minister and opened to a good response at the box office while receiving mixed reviews. He is working on the mass movie Bheeshma Parvam, which reunites him with Amal Neerad. The two are expected to turn their attention to Bilal, a sequel/follow-up to their cult hit Big B, after wrapping up their latest magnum opus.