Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

Man arrested on charges of stalking Taylor Swift

Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city's Tribeca neighbourhood

AP
AP, New York,
  • Jul 03 2022, 05:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 06:00 ist
Taylor Swift. Credit: AFP Photo

A 35-year-old New York man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after authorities said he entered two New York City residences linked to the famed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift.

Police say the suspect, who was arrested Friday, entered one of the residential buildings, located in the city's Tribeca neighbourhood, on March 26. He walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully" before fleeing on foot when security told him to leave, investigators said.

On June 12, the same man entered another residential building linked to Swift, located on the same street, and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information.

Swift, 32, has had prior issues with alleged stalkers. In 2018, police said a man broke into her Tribeca townhouse and took a nap. That same year, a Colorado man was arrested outside a Beverly Hills home owned by Swift with a knife, a rope and ammunition. (AP)

Taylor Swift
Entertainment News

