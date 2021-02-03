'Mank', 'Hamilton' among Golden Globe movie nominations

Hollywood period drama "Mank" and #MeToo revenge satire "Promising Young Woman" were among the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe awards in film on Wednesday, while television shows "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" will be among those competing for best series.
The contest for the Golden Globe best drama film awards will also include "Nomadland," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "The Father." Satire "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm," the film version of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," "The Prom," "Music" and "Palm Springs" will compete in a separate category for musicals and comedies.
The Golden Globe awards, which kick off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season, are due to be handed out at a ceremony on Feb. 28, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The nominees and winners are selected by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
