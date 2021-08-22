Manoj Bajpayee not part of Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar'

A few websites had recently reported that actor Manoj Bajpayee would be seen in a negative role in pan-India hero Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar, which piqued the curiosity of fans. The Satya actor took to Twitter on Saturday (August 21) to dismiss the rumours.



Bajpayee, widely regarded as one of Bollywood's finest method actors, is no stranger to Telugu cinema. He garnered a fair deal of attention when he essayed a key role in Ram Gopal Varma's Prema Katha, which hit the screens in 1999. He appeared alongside Allu Arjun in Happy and Vedam. The star later played a negative role in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Puli (previously known as Komaram Puli), which didn't do well at the box office.



Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, is touted to be an action drama and it features Prabhas in the lead. The biggie reportedly revolves around the journey of a 'violent man' and caters to the masses. It features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. There have been talks of Disha Patani essaying a key role in the biggie but this is yet to be confirmed. The buzz is that Vijay Sethupathi and John Abraham are being considered for Salaar. The biggie is slated to hit the screens next year.



Bajpayee, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The National Award winner received rave reviews for his work in the web series The Family Man 2. He was last seen in the thriller Dial 100, which received mixed to negative reviews. It was directed by Rensil D'Silva and featured the versatile actor in the role of a cop. The cast included Sakshi Tanwar and Neena Gupta. He will next be seen in the thriller Despatch.



Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. It has been directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He also has Project K and the mythological drama Adipurush in his kitty.