Manoj Bajpayee on the mixed response to ‘Mrs Serial Killer’: Conflicts of opinions are welcome

Manoj Bajpayee is arguably one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. A powerhouse performer, he enjoys the love of fans due to his impressive screen presence and refined acting style. The Satya actor was recently seen in the Netflix-backed Mrs Serial Killer, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady. While he hit the right notes with his sincere performance, the film failed to connect with a vast section of the audience. In fact, some even called it the weakest offering from the streaming giant.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Bajpayee commented on the mixed response to Mrs Serial Killer and said that ‘conflicts of opinion’ are inevitable in today’s day and age. He added that the flick trended big time on Netflix despite receiving underwhelming reviews and this proves that people watched it while ignoring the negativity.

Talking about preparing for his role in Mrs Serial Killer, he said that it was challenging but fun experience as the character is a ‘twisted’ one. He added that he wants the film to get a sequel but a lot will depend on whether the makers feel the same way.

Mrs Serial Killer, directed by Sirish Kunder, is a crime-thriller that revolves around what happens when a doctor is arrested in connection with a series of gruesome murders. The cast includes Mohit Raina and Darshan Jariwala.

Coming back to Bajpayee, he will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Amazon original Family Man 2 that might release on October. The first part of the show was a runaway hit and helped the star add a new dimension to his career. The latest instalment, which features Samantha Akkineni in a key role, is expected to be even more gripping than the first part. Many feel, it has the potential to open new avenues for the underrated star in the digital space.