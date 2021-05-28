Manoj Bajpayee opens up on 'The Family Man Season 2' controversy

Bollywood star Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the controversy surrounding his upcoming show The Family Man Season 2 and said that, contrary to perception, it portrays Tamil culture with the utmost respect. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the Satya actor said that several Tamilians are a part of the team and urged fans to give the show a chance.

The show, backed by the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video, has landed in trouble as it allegedly features popular star Samantha Akkineni in the role of a rebel and has several political undertones. The Tamil Nadu Government on Monday (March 23) urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to either ban or stop the release of The Family Man Season 2 for depicting Tamils in a 'highly objectionable manner'.

Te series has been directed by Raj and DK and is set in Tamil Nadu. It revolves around an NIA agent, who tries to strike a balance between his personal life and his professional commitments. The first season emerged as a big hit and the buzz is that the latest installment will be even more gripping. It has an impressive cast that includes Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and the late Asif Basra.

It was to be released in February but got postponed. The decision came at a time when Amazon was receiving flak for its series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. It courted controversy because of a scene in which actor Zeeshan Ayyub was seen dressed as Lord Shiva. The Family Man Season 2 is slated to stream on the popular platform from June 4.

Coming back to Bajpayee, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The seasoned performer garnered attention with his performance in the Zee5 movie Silence, which received rave reviews. The thriller had an impressive cast that included Arjun Mathur and Prachi Desai. He has the thriller Dial 100, co-starring Neena Gupta, in his kitty.

