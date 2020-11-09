'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' to hit screens on November 15

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' to release in theatres on November 15

'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is touted to be a lively comedy

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Nov 09 2020, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 17:15 ist
'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is touted to be a lively comedy, Credit: IMDb

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is set to be released theatrically on November 15.

Zee Studios announced on Monday that the film, directed by Abhishek Sharma, will hit the screens across the country on Diwali.

Last month, the makers had planned a November 13 release for the film, though it was not confirmed if it will come out in theatres or go for a digital premiere.

Set in the '90s, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is billed as an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on a hunt which turns into a chase game.

The film also features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma

