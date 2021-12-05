'Marakkar' box office collection report day 3: Mohanlal-starrer stays strong

Mohanlal's latest movie Marakkar, which hit the screens on December 2, grossed an impressive Rs 4.33 crore at the Kerala box office on day 3 much to the delight of fans.

#Marakkar 3 Days Kerala Boxoffice: Day 1 : 6.92 Cr

Day 2 : 3.31 Cr

Day 3 : 4.33 Cr Total : 14.56 Cr A Superb Sunday On Cards! pic.twitter.com/bjTat7H5Is — Kerala Producers (@KeralaProducers) December 5, 2021

The biggie collected Rs 6.92 crore on day 1, recording Mollywood's best opening of the year. It, however, failed to beat Odiyan--which raked in Rs 7.22 crore when it premiered in theatres in 2018. Marakkar collected Rs 3.31 crore on December 3, a good figure for a working day. It witnessed a growth of around 30 per cent on day 3, emerging as the top choice of the audience

The Malayalam film industry suffered a big setback in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic as theatres were closed to avoid large gatherings. It partly regained its mojo when Mammootty's The Priest opened to a good response in Kerala this February. This, however, didn't count for much as theatres were soon shut again due to the second wave. Films such as Malik and Kuruthi premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video, establishing OTT as an alternative to theatres. The audience eventually returned to theatres when Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, hit the screens in November. It has emerged as a blockbuster despite mixed reviews, giving DQ fans a reason to rejoice. The positive response to Mohanlal's film indicates that the 'good old days' are around the corner.

Marakkar has, meanwhile, received mixed reviews from critics. While Mohanlal's impressed die-hard fans with his sincere performance, the execution has left a lot to be desired. The word of mouth is not as good as expected, which may affect its performance once the initial buzz fades. It should, either way, do well on Sunday as it faces no competition in Kerala.

Marakkar, directed by Priyadarshan, is a period drama that revolves around the life of a fearless Naval admiral. It has been shot on an impressive budget and caters to those familiar with Kerala's history. It has a stellar cast that includes 'Lady Superstar' Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, 'Action King' Arjun Sarja and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.