‘Marakkar’ overseas rights sold for a record price, Mohanlal fans elated

Actor Mohanlal will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Malayalam movie Marakkar, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans for a variety of reasons. The film’s overseas rights have reportedly been sold for a record price of Rs 14 crore. This indicates that the veteran star’s market has grown tremendously over the past few years because of movies such as Pulimurugan and Lucifer.

Interestingly, the overseas rights of actor Mammootty's much-hyped movie Madhura Raja were sold for Rs 4.2 crore despite the fact that it was a spinoff to the popular film Pokkiri Raja. Similarly, the rights of Dileep’s Jack and Daniel were sold for nearly Rs 2.5 crore.

Among the ‘Gen Y’ heroes, Dulquer Salmaan had garnered a fair deal of attention when the overseas rights of Kurup fetched Rs 3.6 crore. The Nivin Pauly-starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni had collected Rs 3.5 crore through the sale of overseas rights. The period drama, however, featured ‘Lalettan’ in a special role.

Coming back to Marakkar, it is a period drama that revolves around the journey of a naval admiral. The film has been shot on an impressive budget and might prove to be a gamechanger for Malayalam cinema. The biggie has been directed by Priyadarshan, who had previously wielded the microphone for critically-acclaimed Mohanlal movies such as Kaalapani and Oppam.

It has a stellar cast that includes Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, ‘Action King’ Arjun Sarja and Pranav Mohanlal. Some websites had reported that Sandalwood star Sudeep would be a part of the biggie but this has not been confirmed yet.

Marakkar was originally supposed to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to release in theatres this March.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, has already turned his attention to his film with actor Shraddha Srinath. He is gearing up for the release of the ‘direct to digital’ movie Drishyam 2, a sequel to the cult hit Drishyam