Margot Robbie to be part of Wes Anderson's next film

Margot Robbie to be part of Wes Anderson's upcoming film

She was last seen in 'The Suicide Squad'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 11 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 12:36 ist
Actor Margot Robbie. Credit: Reuters Photo

Oscar-nominated actor Margot Robbie is the latest addition to acclaimed auteur Wes Anderson's latest feature film.

While the nature of her role is unclear, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that it is a supporting character.

Robbie joins Anderson's favourites Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, and another newcomer Tom Hanks in the project.

The film, written and directed by Anderson, will begin shooting in Spain later this month.

Robbie is currently filming Damien Chazelle's Babylon, which reunites the Australian actor with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt.

She recently wrapped production on an untitled feature from David O Russell and will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which she is also producing under her banner LuckyChap Entertainment.

Robbie currently stars in The Suicide Squad, a relaunch of the DC film directed by James Gunn. 

Margot Robbie
Hollywood
Entertainment News

