'Marudhaani': Third single from Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' is out

Sun Pictures on Monday unveiled the third and latest single from Tamil star Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe much to the delight of fans. Titled Marudhaani, it has been composed by D Imman--widely regarded as the master of rural melodies-- and has a celebratory feel. It caters to those fond of energetic 'desi' numbers and is likely to highlight the lively side of the Tamil heartland. The video will feature 'Thalaivar' alongside Khushbu and Meena.

Annaatthe is touted to be a commercial action drama with mass elements and marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with top filmmaker Siva. It has an emotional storyline and is likely to do justice to the cultural icon's larger-than-life reel image. The teaser, which was released a few days ago, has garnered a fair deal of attention as it is a treat for the mass audience.

The film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with 'Superstar' in less than two years. The two last seen in Darbar, which did not live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Annaatthe proves to be a memorable release for their supporters. The film's cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Jackie Shroff and Keerthy Suresh. The reel Savitri rose to fame with her work in Mahanati but failed to keep the momentum going as most of her subsequent releases did not do too well at the box office. The perception is that Annaatthe may help her regain her mojo. This is an equally important outing for Khushbu as it reunites her with Rajini after more than two decades. The two were last seen in the actioner Pandian.

The biggie is slated to hit the screens this Diwali.