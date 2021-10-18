Third single from Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' is out

'Marudhaani': Third single from Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' is out

The song has been composed by D Imman

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 18 2021, 18:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 19:17 ist
A poster of 'Annaatthe'. Credit: Twitter/@sunpictures

Sun Pictures on Monday unveiled the third and latest single from Tamil star Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe much to the delight of fans. Titled Marudhaani, it has been composed by D Imman--widely regarded as the master of rural melodies-- and has a celebratory feel. It caters to those fond of energetic 'desi' numbers and is likely to highlight the lively side of the Tamil heartland. The video will feature 'Thalaivar' alongside Khushbu and Meena. 

 

 

 

 

Annaatthe is touted to be a commercial action drama with mass elements and marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with top filmmaker Siva. It has an emotional storyline and is likely to do justice to the cultural icon's larger-than-life reel image. The teaser, which was released a few days ago, has garnered a fair deal of attention as it is a treat for the mass audience. 

The film stars Nayanthara as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with 'Superstar' in less than two years. The two last seen in Darbar, which did not live up to expectations. It remains to be seen whether Annaatthe proves to be a memorable release for their supporters. The film's cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Jackie Shroff and Keerthy Suresh. The reel Savitri rose to fame with her work in Mahanati but failed to keep the momentum going as most of her subsequent releases did not do too well at the box office. The perception is that Annaatthe may help her regain her mojo. This is an equally important outing for Khushbu as it reunites her with Rajini after more than two decades. The two were last seen in the actioner Pandian

The biggie is slated to hit the screens this Diwali. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

annaatthe
Rajinikanth
Tamil Cinema
Kollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 