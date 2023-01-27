Masaba Gupta ties knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Ace fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta surprised everyone on Friday after she announced that she has tied the knot with actor actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding.

Masaba took to her Instagram to share the first pictures from the early morning ceremony. In the image, the designer wore a pink and golden lehenga with jewellery while Satyadeep looked dapper in a blush pink kurta.

She captioned it: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with 'Masaba Masaba' and was also seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'.

Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with No One Killed Jessica. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and as a spy in the web series Mukhbir.