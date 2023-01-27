Masaba Gupta ties knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta ties knot with actor Satyadeep Misra

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 27 2023, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 15:37 ist
Masaba Gupta marries actor Satyadeep Misra in hush-hush wedding. Credit: IANS Photo

Ace fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta surprised everyone on Friday after she announced that she has tied the knot with actor actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding.

Masaba took to her Instagram to share the first pictures from the early morning ceremony. In the image, the designer wore a pink and golden lehenga with jewellery while Satyadeep looked dapper in a blush pink kurta.

She captioned it: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!"

Masaba is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. She made her onscreen debut with 'Masaba Masaba' and was also seen in 'Modern Love Mumbai'.

Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with No One Killed Jessica. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in Vikram Vedha and as a spy in the web series Mukhbir.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
India News

What's Brewing

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Ukraine war accelerates power shift in Europe to East

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

 