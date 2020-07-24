'Mask On', Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur raps to spread Covid-19 awareness

The face mask has been proven to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but some people just refuse to wear it. The discomfort and constant fidgeting are evident with the number of times people touch the mask or worse, leave it to dangle below the chin. The 20-year-old Indian tennis player Adil Kalyanpur's music video 'Mask On' seems to be fulfilling the need to educate people and raise awareness.

Rapping the lyrics with the finesse of music, Adil highlights the importance of wearing a mask and how by this simple act one can save lives amid the ongoing pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The video was published on his YouTube channel Adil Kalyanour Tennis Rapper A-KAL on June 28. Currently, it has over 8,300 views and is going viral across social media platforms. Beginning with "Yo bro, where's your mask," Adil Kalyanpur brings to light the current state - where people have begun to ignore safety measures and meet friends.

He reiterates the need to maintain social distancing with "go six, go eight feet away from each other" and reminds people to "wash hands, stay home".

Creatively put together, Adil Kalyanpur provides an accurate picture of children playing in the park unprotected, teens hanging in groups without a mask, or "It's down by their neck", which makes the entire purpose of wearing a mask futile.

Netizens were quick to react to Adil's video, showering praise for his initiative to #RapforImpact.

This man will go far in tennis as long as he stays committed and keeps working hard. In my three decades of association with the sport the one thing I have learnt is that attitude is most critical. Look at the confidence this fellow has! In a mental sport, he is already so cool! https://t.co/X8WDXoU5a2 — Sukhwant Basra (@SukhwantBasra) June 29, 2020

Adil Kalyanpur, a professional tennis player, entered the top 1,000 of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) men's singles rankings two years ago. He currently ranks 624th in the doubles ranking, according to ATP Tour website.