‘Master’ box office collection day 1: Vijay’s best opener in the Telugu states

The eagerly-awaited movie Master has emerged as Vijay’s best opener at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office despite the fact that theatres are operating at 50 per cent capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It reportedly collected a share of Rs 6.01 crore on day one exceeding expectations

The mass hero’s last two releases Whistle/Bigil and Sarkar had collected a share of around 2.58 crore and Rs 2.32 crore respectively.

Master has outperformed Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which had collected a share of Rs 4.5 crore at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office on the opening day. The inside talk is that it might have beaten the pan-India movies I (Rs 7.56 crore) and 2.0 (Rs 12.45 crore) had it released under ‘normal’ circumstances.

The phenomenal response to the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed movie can be attributed to the director’s popularity in the Telugu states.

In 2019, he became the talk of the town when the Karthi-starrer Kaithi/Khaidi opened to a good response at the box office despite facing competition from the previously-mentioned Bigil. With Master, he has proved that he is the choice of the masses.

Master needs to collect a full run/lifetime share of at least Rs 8.5 crore in the Telugu states to be considered a ‘clean hit’. This is likely to be a cakewalk for the film given that it has already achieved 70 per cent of the target.

The biggie has received mixed to positive reviews, which means that the word of mouth is better than expected. This too will work in the film’s favour going forward.

Master features Vijay in a new avatar and revolves around the journey of a ‘rowdy professor’. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, marking his first collaboration with Vijay. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Malavika Mohanan and Vishwaroopam actor Andrea Jeremiah.

Meanwhile, with Master in theatres, Vijay will soon be turning his attention to his film with director Nelson.