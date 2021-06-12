'Master' Hindi remake: Salman Khan to announce his new movie next month?

Bollywood star Salman Khan is likely to announce his new project-- the Hindi remake of the Tamil blockbuster Master-- next month, according to a report carried by Midday. 'Bhai' watched the original version some time ago and liked it a lot.

The Hindi adaptation will reportedly be a bit different from the Kollywood version as the makers plan to tweak the plot to suit the mass hero's image. Master, directed by maverick filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, was an action thriller that revolved around the clash between a rowdy professor, played by Vijay, and his nemesis, essayed by 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi. The Kick hero will step into Thalapathy's shoes for the remake while an A-lister is likely to essay the role played by VJS.

Master, which featured Malavika Mohanan and Vishwaroopam actor Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies, hit the screens during Pongal and emerged as a runaway hit despite Covid-19 restrictions. It remains to be seen whether the Hindi remake lives up to the standards set by the biggie.

'Sallu', meanwhile, is going through a terrific phase on the work front and was last seen in the Eid release Radhe, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. The actioner featured him in the role of a cop and clicked with die-hard fans because of its 'massy' presentation. The cast included Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It was directed by Prabhudeva, who had previously wielded the microphone for the Salman movies Wanted and Dabangg 3.

The actor will next be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Sultan hero. Salman has Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan in his kitty. He will be seen in a 'special' role in Antim, starring Aayush Sharma of Loveyatri fame. The actioner is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

