Master pre-release business: Will Vijay-starrer be able to break even in the Telugu states?

Actor Vijay's upcoming Tamil movie Master has done a pre-release business of Rs eight crore in Telugu states. This means that it needs to collect a share of Rs 8.5 crore at the Andhra Pradesh -Telangana box office to be a 'clean hit'. Many feel this is a stiff target despite Vijay's popularity. With days to go for the film's release, here is a look at the challenges facing Master.

Covid-19 situation: Master is releasing at a time when theatres in the Telugu states are operating at 50 percent capacity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Solo Brathuke So Better, the first film to release under the 'new normal', collected Rs 2.91 crore at the box office on day one. Its lifetime share is likely to be around Rs 12 crore. While Vijay's popularity might help Master, it might not be enough as this is a 'dubbed' release as opposed to a straight one.

Also read: Actor Dhanush urges fans to watch Vijay's movie 'Master' in theatres

Not a 'Sarkar': The mass hero's last release Bigil, which had done a pre-release business of Rs 10 crore, collected a share of Rs 10.5 crore during its theatrical run. The biggie is considered a success even though distributors suffered losses in the East and West Godavari regions. Similarly, Sarkar had raked in Rs 8.65 crore at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office, exceeding expectations. Bigil and Sarkar, however, were high-profile films as they reunited Vijay with Atlee and AR Murugadoss, respectively. Master, on the other hand, is not as big as these films mentioned previously as it marks the mass hero's first collaboration with up and coming filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lack of a bankable leading lady: Bigil reunited the Mersal actor with 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara while Sarkar starred 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Master, on the other hand, stars newcomer Malavika Mohanan in the lead. The lack of an established 'Lady Superstar' opposite Vijay might have an impact on its prospects.

Will the Vijay Sethupathi card work?: Master stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist opposite Vijay, a big attraction for movie buffs in Tamil Nadu. Makkal Selvan's association with the film might, however, not yield optimal results in the Telugu states as the 96 star does not have a strong market in Andhra Pradesh-Telangana. Moreover, Sye Raa--his maiden Telugu movie-- did not benefit him too much as it was a Chiranjeevi show all the way.

Competition: Master is not the only major film slated to hit the screens during Sankranti. Ravi Teja's Krack and the Ram-starrer Red are expected to be major attractions during the festive season. The biggies might affect the collection of Vijay's films as, just like Master, they are mass entertainers. They are also expected to find patronage from those who prefer straight films over the dubbed ones.