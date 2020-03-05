'Master' shoot wrapped up: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks Vijay for his support

Noted director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently confirmed he has wrapped up the eagerly-awaited Vijay starrer Master. Thanking 'Thalapathy' for trusting his abilities, he revealed that shooting for the biggie without a break was a 'Himalayan' task.

"#Master It’s a WRAP😊129 days of shoot w/out break! This journey has been very close to my heart💛Thankyou @actorvijay anna for believing in me & my team ! Pulling off such a Himalayan task wasn’t easy w/out my direction team. Proud of you boys," he tweeted.

Master, touted to be an action-thriller. features the Jilla hero in a new avatar. The film stars 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi as the villain and marks his first collaboration with the mass hero. The flick has an impressive supporting cast that includes Petta actress Malavika Mohanan, Nassar and Andrea Jeremiah of Vishwaroop fame.

Master is slated to hit screens on April 9.

Interestingly, Vijay was last seen in the Diwali blockbuster Bigil that did well at the box office despite releasing alongside Lokesh's Kaithi.

The film dealt with women empowerment and featured 'Bairavaa' in the role of a soccer coach. The sports-drama featured 'Lady Superstar' as the leading lady and this was one of its big highlights. The movie had a strong cast that also included Daniel Balaji, Jagapathi Babu, and Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff.

Coming back to Vijay, he might team up with Sudha Kongara Prasad of Saala Khadoos/Irudhi Suttru fame for his next. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.