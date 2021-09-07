'Mathilukal' to 'Unda': 10 priceless Mammootty movies to watch on his birthday

Veteran actor Mammootty is arguably one of the biggest and most decorated names in Indian cinema. Mollywood's undisputed 'Megastar' is loved by one and all because of his evergreen personality, remarkable versatility as a performer, unparalleled dedication to his craft and humble nature. On Tuesday, as the actor par excellence turns 70, here is a look at some of his most iconic films.

Mathilukal (Malayalam, 1989)

Mammootty played the role of writer-cum-activist Vaikom Muhammad Basheer in director Adoor Gopalakrishnan's critically-acclaimed drama Mathilukal, which is regarded as one of the classics of Malayalam cinema. The film featured several intense scenes though the female protagonist, voiced by Lalitha, did not appear on the big screen. Mammootty won the National Award for the 'Best Actor' for his work in the film. He also bagged the honour for his performance in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, which hit the screens the same year.

Thalapathi (Tamil, 1991)

The Mani Ratnam-directed movie was inspired by the Mahabharata and highlighted the friendship between Mammootty's Deva, a character modelled on Duryodhana, and Rajinikanth's Surya. The Megastar's scenes with 'Thalaivar' clicked with the audience due to their organic intensity.

Swathi Kiranam (Telugu, 1992)

Mammootty played a grey character in the musical drama Swathi Kiranam, which revolved around a maestro's attempts at ruining a prodigy's career. The seasoned performer added a new dimension to the complex role by letting his eyes and silence do the talking.

Vidheyan (Malayalam, 1994)

The matinee idol won yet another National Award when he reunited with Adoor Gopalakrishnan for Vidheyan, a film based on the novella Bhaskara Pattelarum Ente Jeevithavum. It featured Mammootty in the role of the ruthless landlord Bhaskara Patelar, a character that soon attained cult status.

Harikrishnans (Malayalam, 1998)

Mammootty collaborated with 'arch-rival' Mohanlal for the comedy Harikrishnans, which helped the industry regain its mojo after a dull phase. It had an impressive cast that included Innocent, Kunchacko Boban and Bollywood star Juhi Chawla.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (Hindi/English, 2000)

Mammootty gave strong proof of his abilities as a performer when he played the 'Father of the Indian Constitution' in Jabbar Patel's magnum opus. The star transformed into 'Babasaheb' with effortless ease, hitting the right note with his perfect dialogue delivery. The film received rave reviews and helped the veteran win a National Award.

Big B (Malayalam, 2007)

Mammootty played the role of the fierce yet relatable Bilal, a man of the masses, in the cult faction drama Big B and proved that he was a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger stars. The biggie revolved around what happens when a woman is killed in what appears to be a random act of violence and it had just about everything--right from action scenes to the mother sentiment-- that one would expect from a commercial movie. The 'Kochi' dialogue, in particular, proved to be a highlight of Big B.

Pokkiri Raja (Malayalam, 2010)

Mammootty redefined the meaning of swag when he essayed the lead role in the masala action drama Pokkiri Raja, which proved to be a feast for the masses. Everything about his performance--right from the 'desi' look to the quirky punchlines--was as right as rain. The flick was later remade in Hindi as Boss.

Peranbu (Tamil, 2019)

Mammootty collaborated with noted filmmaker Ram for the emotionally gripping Peranbu, a moving tale about the relationship between an out-of-luck father and his differently-abled daughter.

Unda (Malayalam, 2019)

The cop drama was a complete departure from Pokkiri Raja and it gave the veteran an opportunity to sink his teeth into one of the most realistic roles of his career. It was directed by Khalid Rahman and had shades of the Hindi film Newton