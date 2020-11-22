May we sign a fun film together?: Deepika Padukone has a message for Kartik Aaryan on his birthday

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has taken to Instagram to wish actor Kartik Aaryan on his 30th birthday. The Piku actor wished the heartthrob good luck and expressed desire to do a fun-filled film with him 'this year'.

Kartik, who hails from Gwalior, began his acting career with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which did well at the box office.

He subsequently acted in Akaash Vani and Kaanchi, which failed to live up to expectations. The actor bounced back with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The Guest In London star consolidated his standing in the industry with the well-received Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi. He starred in Pati Patni Aur Woh, an adaptation of Sanjeev Kumar's yesteryear classic of the same name.

Kartik was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali-directed Love Aaj Kal, which proved to be a commercial failure despite opening on a good note. He will next be seen in Dostana 2, the second part of the Dostana franchise,. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tabu, in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Deepika is going through an exciting phase on the work front. The actor was last seen in Chhapaak, which did not do too well at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews from most critics. DP will next be seen in the Kabir Khan-helmed 83, which featured actor Ranveer Singh in the role of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

The biggie was originally supposed to hit the screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to release in theatres in 2021.

She will soon be turning her attention to the pan-India biggie Prabhas 21, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film, touted to be a fantasy-drama, reportedly revolves around the concept of the 'Inner God' and has shades of the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.