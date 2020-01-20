'Medical Police' review: The Netflix original makes for a fun watch

Rating: 3/5

The Netflix original Medical Police, which began streaming a few days ago, is a well-executed and engaging action-comedy that delivers more than expected. Even though it parodies the spy-thriller genre, the series is anything but superficial and this helps it hit the right notes.

Medical Police revolves around two doctors who accidentally end up going on a 'world tour' in a bid to stop/tackle a case of bioterrorism. The premise is quite exciting and its impact is enhanced by intelligent writing. The opening episode hits the nail on the head and refrains from beating about the bush, which sets the tone for what is to follow.

While some of the twists and turns are a bit predictable, they play a vital role in furthering the narrative. Moreover, the conversations between the characters fill in the gaps and this results in a wholesome experience. On the flip side, references to 'orgies' and 'corn hole' might not be everyone's cup of tea. Similarly, the comedy at times has a darkish feel to it and this might put off a certain section of the audience.

Coming to performances, Rob Huebel is terrific and leaves fans spellbound with his perfect comic timing. His casual and cool body language ups the quirkiness quotient big time, leaving viewers in splits.

Erinn Hayes too handles her part well and excels in the sequences involving situational comedy. Her chemistry with Rob Huebel is arguably the highlight of Medical Police. The two complement each other's wackiness quite well, adding a new dimension to the action. Sarayu Rao comes across as the surprise of the series and does justice to what is anything but a simple character.

The supporting cast is adequate. The editing is pretty good as the episodes are crisp and do not drag. The other technical aspects too have been handled well.

All in all, Medical Police is not a masterpiece but it works well within its genre and makes for a fun watch.