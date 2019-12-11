Meet Laxmi Agarwal, acid attack survivor of 'Chhapaak'

Meet Laxmi Agarwal, acid attack survivor Deepika Padukone is playing in 'Chhapaak'

The first trailer of 'Chhapaak', starring Deepika Padukone and directed by Meghana Gulzar, was released on Tuesday. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor.

'Chhapaak' is the autobiography of Laxmi Agarwal, who hails from New Delhi. Acid was thrown at Laxmi, when she was just 15, by 32 year-old-Nadeem Khan and three others near Khan Market in 2005.

She filed a PIL in Supreme Court in 2006 along with another acid attack survivor Rupa seeking the passage of a new law or amendment to the existing provision of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence and Criminal Procedure code to deal with acid attacks, along with framing compensation to the victims.

In 2013, the Supreme Court issued new restrictions on the sale of acids.

In 2014, Laxmi won the United States Department's 'International Women of Courage Award' and in 2015, she founded the 'Stop Acid Attack' campaign along with journalist Alok Dixit.

'Chhapaak' is ready to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.