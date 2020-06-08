Megadeth's new album is ‘officially’ underway

The popular American heavy metal band Megadeth has already started recording its new album, a follow up to 2016’s Dystopia.

The bassist of the band, David Ellefson, has revealed that the group started writing the album in 2017 and has finally hit the studio.

“It's (album) underway. I think that's the good news now -- the album is officially underway. We've been writing it since late 2017 -- our last show was in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in November of 2017.

"And then the intention from there was just to get started composing. But it's on its way -- the ship is sailing, which is great,” Ellefson said in an interview with music website The Metal Circus.

The musician said he started recording for the album along with drummer Dirk Verbeuren last week and frontman Dave Mustaine and guitarist Kiko Loureiro will soon join them.

"Recording happens in various stages. First, the basic tracks, which, for us, is bass and drums. And then the rhythm guitars, and then starting to put some vocals down and solos and all the embellishments of extra guitars and whatever layers of melody and stuff.

“The main thing, the first thing we wanted to get done was drums and bass, so me and Dirk were working on that this last week,” he said.

The early sessions for the thrash metal band’s new LP, which marks its 16th, took place last year with co-producer Chris Rakestraw.

The album will also be Verbeuren’s first recording effort with Megadeth. He joined the band in 2016, replacing Chris Adler, soon after the release of Dystopia.