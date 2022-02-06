Megastar Chiranjeevi recovers from Covid-19

Megastar Chiranjeevi recovers from Covid-19

The 'Acharya' actor took to Twitter on Sunday, as he shared that he has tested negative and is back to work

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Feb 06 2022, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 13:49 ist

 Megastar Chiranjeevi, who had tested Covid positive earlier, has fully recovered.

The 'Acharya' actor took to Twitter on Sunday, as he shared that he has tested negative and is back to work.

He posted a few photos from the sets of Mohan Raja's upcoming directorial 'Godfather' and said: "Tested Negative. Back to work &amp; Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled &amp; Energised!".

Also Read | Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms

In the pictures shared by Chiranjeevi, he is seen having a deep conversation with the director and the other technicians.

What appears as a political party meeting, the set seems to have multiple actors involved in the scenes, which are being shot.

Backed by Chiranjeevi's own production company Konidela Productions in association with Super Good Films, 'Godfather' is the original remake of Malayalam's super hit movie 'Lucifer'.

Chiranjeevi would reprise Mohanlal's role in 'Godfather'.

As Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' helmed by Koratala Siva is gearing up for release soon, his other projects are gradually getting channelised.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chiranjeevi
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Entertainment News
India News

What's Brewing

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

When Lata Mangeshkar stopped singing with Kishore Da

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

Covid-19 tests made Indians Rs 74K cr poorer in 2 years

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

RIP Lata Mangeshkar: Indian cinema's 'Queen of Melody'

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

DH Toon | Prejudice shrouded in a headscarf

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Camilla should become Queen Consort: Queen Elizabeth II

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Krishna Janmabhoomi: Will BJP’s temple trick work?

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

Battle for UP’s Jatland & badland

 